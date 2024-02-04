AAA Members Nissy, SKY-HI Perform BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- Film's Theme Song

The official website for the anime film of Kōta Sannomiya 's BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- spinoff of Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura 's Blue Lock soccer manga announced on Sunday that artists Nissy and SKY-HI are performing the film's theme song "Stormy." The song's single will debuton April 17.

Takahiro Nishijima is a member of the group AAA and does solo work under the name Nissy. Mitsuhiro Hidaka is also part of the band and uses the name SKY-HI for his solo work.

The film features returning cast and staff members. The television anime's assistant director Shunsuke Ishikawa is directing the film at 8-Bit . Taku Kishimoto ( Haikyu!! , Silver Spoon , 2019 Fruits Basket ) is supervising and writing the series scripts, and the manga's Kaneshiro is supervising the story. Nomura is credited as the character designer. Jun Murayama is composing the music.

The film stars:

BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- will open in Japan on April 19

The spinoff manga focuses on Seishirō Nagi before he enters the titular Blue Lock facility. Kodansha USA Publishing announced in October it will start releasing the spinoff manga in print in fall 2024.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the original Blue Lock manga in English digitally, and is also releasing it in print. The company describes the story:

After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?

Kaneshiro and Nomura launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2018.

The BLUELOCK TV anime premiered in Japan in October 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and streamed an English dub . The anime is getting a second season.