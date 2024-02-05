Nogizaka46 Idols' Sailor Moon Musical Gets 1st New Production in 4 Years

The official website for the Sailor Moon franchise announced on Monday that the series is getting a new musical by the Nogizaka46 idol group in Tokyo in April. The main cast will be comprised of Nogizaka46 's fifth generation members. This will be the first new Sailor Moon production by Nogizaka46 in four years.

The previous run of's last musical was held at Tokyo City Dome Hall in October 2019. The musical also ran in Shanghai, China at the Majestic Theatre in November 2019. That stage musical fromdebuted at The Tennōzu Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo in June 2018, and at theAkasaka ACT Theater in Tokyo in September 2018.

The recent Sailor Moon series of musicals began with Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon -La Reconquista- in 2013 to celebrate the manga's 20th anniversary. The fourth of the new stage musicals, Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon -Le Mouvement Final-, ran in Japan from September to October 2017. The musical's final performance, recorded on October 1, 2017 in Osaka, screened in theaters in the United States in March 2018, and also screened in theaters in Canada in early April 2018.

The Kaguya-hime no Koibito musical was originally planned to debut in summer 2019, but then was delayed to summer 2020. It was delayed again to September 2021 due to COVID-19. The musical shares the same title as a short manga that inspired the Sailor Moon S: The Movie anime film.

The Sailor Moon The Super Live stage performance show had a preview run at AiiA 2.5 Theater Tokyo in August and September 2018, before having performances at the Palais des congrès de Paris in November 2018 as part of the Japonismes 2018 event in Paris, France. The show had a United States run in March 2019.