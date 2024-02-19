Associate Professor Akira Takatsuki's Conjecture Duo Launch New Manga Adaptation

Akogare no Sakka wa Ningen ja Arimasen Deshita manga launches on March 15

Image via Kadokawa © Mikage Sawamura, Kadokawa

The March issue of Kadokawa 's Comic Gene magazine revealed on February 15 the creative duo behind the Associate Professor Akira Takatsuki's Conjecture manga will launch a manga adaptation of the Akogare no Sakka wa Ningen ja Arimasen Deshita (The Author I Admired was not Human) light novel series (novel pictured at right) in the April issue on March 15. Mikage Sawamura is the original author behind the novels and Tōji Aio will draw the manga.

The series follows literary editor Asahi Sena on her new assignment to her favorite writer. She soon discovers that he may not be human and discovers a world of supernatural mystery. Kadokawa has so far published four volumes for the novel series.

Kadokawa shipped the first volume of Sawamura's Associate Professor Akira Takatsuki's Conjecture light novel in 2018. The first volume of Aio's manga adaptation shipped in 2020.

Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and Yen On publishes the light novels in English. The series is ongoing.

Source: Comic Gene 's website





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.