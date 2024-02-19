Gundam Seed FREEDOM Anime Film Earns 3.1 Billion Yen in 3 Weeks

Film has sold 1.86 million tickets

The staff for theanime film announced on Monday that the film has sold 160,104 tickets for 318,026,540 yen (about US$2.12 million) from Friday to Sunday, and has sold 1,869,442 tickets for a cumulative total of 3,126,307,990 yen (about US$20.84 million).

The film is now the highest-earning film in the Gundam franchise at the Japanese box office, overtaking the 1982 Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space anime film's 2.3 billion yen (US$15.5 million by current conversion).

The film has been screening in 353 cinemas in Japan, and added 4DX, MX4D, and Dolby Cinema screenings starting on February 9.

The film opened at #1 in the Japanese box office, selling 634,182 tickets for 1,065,983,130 yen (about US$7.20 million) in its first three days, marking the Gundam franchise 's highest three-day opening in box office earnings. Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM opened in Japan on January 26. The film is planned to screen in 56 countries and territories.

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed director Mitsuo Fukuda directed the film at Bandai Namco Filmworks . Fukuda also co-wrote the script along with his late wife Chiaki Morosawa and Liu Goto . Hisashi Hirai ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed ) designed the characters.

Update: This article previously noted that the film had the biggest opening weekend for a film so far this year in Japan, but that record was broken this past weekend by the debut of the Gekijōban Haikyu!! Gomi Suteba no Kessen film, which earned 2.23 billion yen (about US$14.9 million) in its first three days.

Source: Press release