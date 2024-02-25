Gundam Seed FREEDOM Anime Film Sells Over 2 Million Tickets in 1 Month

Sequel sells 2.08 million tickets for 3.49 billion yen since January 26

The staff for the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM anime sequel film announced on Monday that the film sold 126,831 tickets for 226,056,700 yen (about US$1.5 million) from Friday to Sunday. It has now sold a total of 2,075,752 tickets for a cumulative total of 3,485,058,910 yen (about US$23.16 million).

© 創通・サンライズ

The staff also announced that participating theaters will start handing out the sixth batch of gifts to audience members this Friday. While supplies last, filmgoers will each receive a set of "Tane Chara" (Seed Chara) stickers (as previewed above) illustrated by artist As'Maria.

© 創通・サンライズ

The film is now the highest-earning film in theat the Japanese box office, overtaking the 1982anime film's 2.3 billion yen (US$15.5 million by current conversion). It is also the highest-earning film at the Japanese box office so far this year.

The film has been screening in 354 cinemas in Japan, and added 4DX, MX4D, and Dolby Cinema screenings starting on February 9.

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM opened in Japan on January 26. The film ranked at #1 at the Japanese box office in its first three days by selling 634,182 tickets for 1,065,983,130 yen (about US$7.20 million). This marked the Gundam franchise 's highest three-day opening in box office earnings. The film is planned to screen in 56 countries and territories.

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed director Mitsuo Fukuda directed the film at Bandai Namco Filmworks . Fukuda also co-wrote the script along with his late wife Chiaki Morosawa and Liu Goto . Hisashi Hirai ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed ) designed the characters.

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.