HIDIVE Launches Updated Website/Apps With Offline Viewing, New User Interface

Update features simplified menu, enhancements for content discovery, curation, playback

HIDIVE announced on Thursday that it has updated its streaming service website and apps for Apple TV 4K, iPhone, Android Mobile, Android TV, Roku, and Fire TV.

The new website and apps feature offline viewing, a redesigned user interface, a simplified menu, updated search and watch history functions, the option for many customized watchlists, and enhancements for content discovery, curation, and playback.

Sentai Filmworks is a global supplier of anime and official merchandise. The company's brands include the HIDIVE streaming service, SentaiFilmworks.com, Anime Network cable video-on-demand, and Sentai Studios . Sentai Filmworks has licensed numerous anime, including Made in Abyss , Akame ga KILL! , Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , and Parasyte -the maxim- .

The service ended in certain areas outside of North America, starting on December 14.

AMC Networks acquired Sentai Holdings, LLC, which includes Sentai Filmworks and the HIDIVE streaming service, in January 2022. The acquisition includes all of the member interests from Cool Japan Fund, Inc., a public-private Japanese investment fund. AMC Networks ' portfolio includes AMC +, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, and ALLBLK.

