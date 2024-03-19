Magilumiere Co. Ltd. Anime Streams 1st Full Promo Video

The staff for the television anime of Sekka Iwata and Yū Aoki 's Magilumiere Co. Ltd. manga debuted its first full promotional video and 1st key visual on Wednesday. The video previews the characters' voices for the first time.

“Magical Girl”? A profession that undertakes the work of exterminating a kind of natural disaster called “Kaii.” Kana Sakuragi, a female college student who struggles with job hunting, is picked up by a magical girl startup company and…?! Magical Girl work-life starts now!

describes the magical girl workplace story:

The anime stars:

Moe 's Masahiro Hiraoka (CG director on second One-Punch Man TV anime, Planet With ) is directing the anime at Moe and J.C. Staff , and Shingo Nagai ( Girly Air Force , Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 3 ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Hidehiro Asama is designing the characters. Makoto Miyazaki ( One-Punch Man , Spy×Family ) is composing the music, and Masafumi Mima is in charge of sound production.

The anime will begin airing on NTV and its affiliates this fall.

Writer Iwata and artist Aoki launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in October 2021, and Shueisha published the 10th volume on December 4. Viz Media physically released the manga's first volume in English on March 19.

