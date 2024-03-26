Kinnikuman Museum to Open in Shizuoka in April

2-floor museum to feature drawing reproductions, life-size figures, shop

An official Twitter account opened on Monday to announce that a museum for Yudetamago 's Kinnikuman series will open in Numazu in Shizuoka Prefecture in Japan in late April. The series' Tournament Mountain arc takes place around Mt. Fuji, thus the museum's location is in Numazu near Mt. Fuji.

Image via Kinnikuman Museum's Twitter account © ゆでたまご/集英社

The two-floor museum will feature reproductions of original drawings, life-size figures, and content introducing the duo known as Yudetamago . There will also be a shop for goods from the franchise , as well as an area to read the manga.

The upcoming(Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc, or literally, Kinnikuman Perfect Chо̄jin/Superhuman Origin Arc) anime announced will premiere in July on, and 26 other affiliated networks. The anime will run in a new "Agaru Anime" programming block, which will air every Sunday at 11:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. EDT) with the theme of presenting anime from Nagoya to the rest of Japan and the world.

The cast includes Mamoru Miyano as Kinnikuman, and Akira Kamiya (original voice of Kinnikuman) as Mayumi Kinniku and Prince Kamehame.

The new anime commemorates the 40th anniversary of the original television anime, which premiered in April 1983. The arc is named after the 2011 revival manga's arc of the same name.

The manga creator duo known as Yudetamago resumed their original Kinnikuman wrestling manga as a free web manga in 2011. The creators went back to their first 1979 Kinnikuman storyline and continued where they last left the story in 1987. The original manga has inspired various television anime series and films. Yudetamago previously published a Kinnikuman one-shot manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in 2015, and then published a one-shot in Weekly Shonen Jump for the first time in 11 years in June 2019. The manga's 83rd compiled book volume shipped in Japan on September 29.

Toy figures of Kinnikuman were imported into the United States under the " M.U.S.C.L.E " brand name in the 1980s. Viz Media then released Takashi Shimada and Yoshinori Nakai 's Kinnikuman Nisei - Second Generations manga sequel in North America as Ultimate Muscle: The Kinnikuman Legacy , and 4Kids Entertainment broadcast the anime adaptation on television.