News
Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night Anime Reveals 6 More Cast Members

posted on by Anita Tai
Ayu Matsuura, Chika Anzai, Nao Tōyama, Asami Seto, Yūko Kaida, Hekiru Shiina join cast

The Twitter account for Doga Kobo's original television anime series Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night (Yoru no Kurage wa Oyogenai) revealed six more cast members on Saturday.

Image via Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night Twitter

The newly announced cast members are (left to right):

