Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night Anime Reveals 6 More Cast Members
posted on by Anita Tai
The Twitter account for Doga Kobo's original television anime series Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night (Yoru no Kurage wa Oyogenai) revealed six more cast members on Saturday.
The newly announced cast members are (left to right):
- Ayu Matsuura as Kaho
- Chika Anzai as Mion
- Nao Tōyama as Arieru
- Asami Seto as Koharu
- Yūko Kaida as Yukine
- Hekiru Shiina as Honami
- Miku Itō as Mahiru Kōzuki
- Rie Takahashi as Kano Yamanouchi
- Miyu Tomita as Kiwi Watase
- Miyuri Shimabukuro as Mei "Kim Anouk" Takanashi
- Sumire Uesaka as Miiko
- Miho Okasaki as Mero Setō
- Yukina Shutō as Momoko Yanagi
- Sally Amaki as Akari Suzumura
The manga adaptation by Niko Fujii will also launch on Kodansha's Magazine Pocket app on April 7. The anime will be available on four Blu-ray Disc volumes with 12 episodes and four short text stories by Yūki Yaku from June 26 to September 25.The anime premiered on April 6 on the TOKYO MX and BS11 channels at 25:00 JST (effectively, April 7 at 1:00 a.m. JST, or April 6 at 12:00 p.m. EDT). The anime will also air on Kansai TV and AT-X channels on April 7 and on HTB Hokkaido TV on April 8, with other venues planned. The anime celebrates the 50th anniversary of Doga Kobo.
The anime stars:
The youth story about a group of girls exposed to creativity will take place in Shibuya. JELEE is credited with the original work, and Ryohei Takeshita (Eromanga Sensei) is directing the series at Doga Kobo. popman3580 is the original character designer, and Junichirō Taniguchi (Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story, Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru) is adapting those designs for animation. Yūki Yaku (Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki light novel author) is writing and overseeing the series scripts.
KanoeRana performs the anime's opening theme song titled "Irodori" (coloring), and female singer Anna Tsurushima performs the ending theme song "Ichi-nichi wa 25-jikan" (A Day Is 25 Hours). Musician 40mP produces an insert song for the anyonymous artist "JELEE" in the anime's story. Pop pianist and YouTuber Haramichan is handling piano performances heard in the series.
