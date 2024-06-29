Yatagarasu Anime Reveals Promo Video for 'Kin no Karasu' Arc Beginning July 20

The staff for the television anime of Chisato Abe 's Karasu wa Aruji o Erabanai (The Raven Does Not Choose Its Master) novel, the second novel of her Yatagarasu novel series, revealed the third novel Kin no Karasu (The Golden Crow) will be adapted in a new arc premiering on July 20. Yume Miyamoto will join the cast as a new character Koume.

The anime premiered on NHK on April 6 at 11:45 p.m. JST (10:45 a.m. EDT). Crunchyroll is streaming the series under the title YATAGARASU: The Raven Does Not Choose Its Master .

The anime stars:

Image via Karasu wa Aruji o Erabanai anime's Twitter account © 阿部智里／文藝春秋／NHK・NEP・ぴえろ

NHK

Pierrot

first two seasons and film) is directing the series at, and) is overseeing the series scripts.) is designing the characters,both seasons,) is composing the music, andis the sound director., andare producing the anime.

The books center on the world of the yatagarasu (the Japanese name for a variant of mythical god-crows that appear in East Asian folk mythologies). The yatagarasu are able to shape shift between human and crow forms, and live in the world of Yamauchi, a parallel world created by the yatagarasu god Yamagami. Within Yamauchi, the yatagarasu live in a society evoking Heian-era Japan, and the parallel world remains connected to our human world.

NHK describes the story of the anime:

Yamauchi, a fantastic world where the Yatagarasu live Yukiya, a young Yatagarasu, is appointed as the personal attendant of the eccentric Crown Prince Wakamiya. Soon, he is entangled in a web of conspiracies attempting to overthrow the heir to the Imperial throne.

Abe launched the novel series with the first novel Karasu ni Hitoe wa Niawanai in 2012. The first part of the novel series has six novels (of which Karasu wa Aruji o Erabanai was the second novel, released in 2013) and one side story novel. The second part of the novel series has so far inspired three novels (the latest of which was released in October 2022), and one side story novel.

The first two novels in the series have inspired manga adaptations. Natsumi Matsuzaki drew the manga adaptation of Karasu ni Hitoe wa Niawanai , which ran in Kodansha 's Comic Days app from June 2018 to April 2020. Kodansha is releasing the manga in English on its K MANGA service with the title A Raven for All Seasons . Matsuzaki launched the Karasu wa Aruji o Erabanai manga in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in May 2020, and moved to Comic Days in December 2021, where it is ongoing.