Naoko Yamada, Science Saru's The Colors Within Film Gets Manga Adaptation

The Kajiki Chef: Divine Cuisine ( Kajiki no Ryōrinin ) artist Sanami Suzuki launched a manga adaptation of The Colors Within ( Kimi no Iro ), the new anime feature film by Science SARU and director Naoko Yamada ( K-ON! , The Heike Story , A Silent Voice ), on Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype platform on Tuesday.

The story centers on a Totsuko, a high school girl who can see the "colors" of the emotions in people's hearts. She attends a mission school in Nagasaki. In order to keep her friends and family from feeling dark feelings, she worries, reads situations, and even lies to smooth things over. At an antique bookshop in the corner of town, she meets a beautiful woman with an incredibly beautiful color and a music-loving boy trying to put together a band. The story follows these three sensitive people who gather together to play in a band.

The anime will open in Japan on August 30. The film was originally slated to open in fall 2023, but it was then slated to open in 2024.has acquired the film for North America, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. Anime Ltd. has acquired the film for Europe.will handle Italian- and German-speaking territories, andwill manage sales for the rest of Europe, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand.

Yamada directed the film at Science SARU . Story Inc. is credited as planner and producer. Reiko Yoshida ( K-ON! , Girls und Panzer , Ride Your Wave , Violet Evergarden ) penned the script, and kensuke ushio ( Space Dandy , A Silent Voice , Liz and the Blue Bird , Chainsaw Man ) composed the music. DaisukeRichard drafted the original characters, and Takashi Kojima designed the characters and also directed the animation. Mr. Children performs the theme song "in the pocket."

The film held its premiere at this year's Annecy International Film Festival earlier this year in June. The film also won the Best Animation Film award at the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival in June.

Suzuki ended the The Kajiki Chef: Divine Cuisine manga in April 2023. Suzuki launched the manga on the Shonen Jump+ website in July 2021. Shueisha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in December 2022.

Source: Comic Newtype





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.