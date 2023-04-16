Sanami Suzuki's The Kajiki Chef: Divine Cuisine Manga Ends on April 29

Manga about chef's battle against delicious monsters launched in July 2021

Kajiki no Ryōrinin

'smanga app and website revealed on Saturday that's) manga will end in its next chapter on April 29.

Suzuki launched the manga on the Shonen Jump+ website in July 2021. Shueisha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in December 2022.

MANGA Plus publishes the manga digitally in English, and describes the story:

In this world, there exists monsters called Kajiki. They are huge and scary, for they were created to be eaten by gods. However, they are also very delicious…! Let the battles between monstrous food and a young chef begin!

The manga was nominated for Best Web Manga in the "Next Manga Awards" in 2022.

Suzuki's manga adaptation of The Great Yokai War: Guardians ( Yōkai Dai Sensō Guardians ) movie launched in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in December 2020, and ended in August 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's third and final volume in November 2022. Titan Comics will release the manga in English on September 5.

