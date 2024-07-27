Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc Anime Debuts on Toonami on August 10

Anime premiered in Japan in 2023

©吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable

Aniplex USA

announced during its panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday that theanime will premiere on theprogramming block on August 10.

The anime premiered in Japan in April 2023 with a one-hour special and aired for 11 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- , the theatrical screening of the one-hour first episode of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc television anime and the final episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc , opened in Japanese theaters on February 2, and then traveled to several countries as part of a World Tour.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc anime premiered on the Fuji TV channel and its affiliates with a one-hour special on May 12, and ended with the 60-minute-long eighth episode on June 30. The final episode announced that the anime is getting a film trilogy that will adapt the "Infinity Castle" arc. Crunchyroll will bring the films exclusively to theaters globally.

The first television anime of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America licensed the series and streamed the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and Funimation . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime in October 2019.

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film began screening in Japan in October 2020. Crunchyroll is streaming the film.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc , a seven-episode arc that adapts the Mugen Train film, premiered in October 2021. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen ) television anime then premiered in December 2021 with a one-hour special. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime.

Source: Email correspondence