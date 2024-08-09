How I Attended an All-Guy's Mixer Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals More Cast, October 4 Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Nana Aokawa 's How I Attended an All-Guy's Mixer ( Gо̄kon ni Ittara Onna ga Inakatta Hanashi ) manga began streaming the second promotional video on Friday, and it reveals the anime's October 4 premiere. The video previews the ending theme song "Ōsama Da-reda" (Who is the King) by ASOBI Doumei . The staff also revealed five more cast members.

The newly announed cast includes (pictured above from left to right):

The anime will debut on October 4 on Tokyo MX at 1:30 a.m. JST (effectively, October 5).

There will be an advanced screening of the first two episodes on September 22. The theme song artists and Mikako Komatsu , who voices the protagonist Suo, will be in attendance.

© 蒼川なな／SQUARE ENIX・「合コンに行ったら女がいなかった話」製作委員会

The anime stars:

Kazuomi Koga ( The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases , Mahjong Soul Kan!! , Pokémon XY ) is directing the show. Deko Akao ( Komi Can't Communicate , Arakawa Under the Bridge , The Case Study of Vanitas ) is in charge of the series scripts. TECHNOBOYS PULCRAFT GREEN-FUND is composing the series' music. Ashi Productions ( The tale of outcasts ) is animating the series.

Nasuo☆ will perform the opening theme song "Merry Go Round Time."

Square Enix Manga has licensed the series, and it publishes it on Manga UP! Global . The company describes the story:

College student Tokiwa gets invited to a mixer by his female classmate Suo. But when he arrives with his friends, they're greeted by three dazzlingly handsome men?! But as the two groups get to know each other, they find themselves getting closer in unexpected ways.

Aokawa debuted the manga on pixiv in March 2020 and on Square Enix 's manga website Gangan Online in February 2021. The manga's seventh compiled book volume shipped on April 12.