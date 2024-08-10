Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V Anime's 2nd Video Unveils Theme Songs, October 4 Debut

Warner Brothers unveiled the second promotional video, more cast members, and a new key visual for the upcoming Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V anime on Sunday. The video announced and previews the anime's theme songs, and it also announces the anime's October 3 premiere.

Ikumi Hasegawa plays Heith Velvet, while Gen Sato plays Van.

The vocal group GRe4N BOYZ perform the opening theme song "Shōnen" (Youth), while the unit sajou no hana performs the ending theme song "Hydrate."

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and ABEMA on October 4 at 24:30 (effectively, October 5 at 12:30 a.m. JST or October 4 at 11:30 a.m. EDT), and it will also run on AT-X on October 7. From August 10 to August 25, fans can vote for three previous episodes in the franchise that will air on September 13, 20, and 27, before the new anime's premiere.

Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka V: Hōjō no Megami-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V: Goddess of the Harvest Arc) is the fifth season of the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ( Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka ) anime. The series will stream on HIDIVE in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

The returning staff for the fifth season includes director Hideki Tachibana at studio J.C. Staff , series composition writers Fujino Ōmori and Hideki Shirane , character designer Shigeki Kimoto , composer Keiji Inai , production company EGG FIRM , art director Yūki Kobayashi , background artist Jeong Ryeon Kim (joined by Akira Suzuki ), color designer Tomomi Andō , sound director Jin Aketagawa , editor Kentarō Tsubone , and director of photography Shingo Fukuyo .

The anime's first season premiered in April 2015 and had 13 episodes, and the second season premiered in July 2019 and had 12 episodes. The anime's third season premiered in October 2020 after a delay from July 2020 due to the effects of COVID-19. Sentai Filmworks licensed the season, and the anime is streaming on HIDIVE . Crunchyroll also streamed the anime but then removed it in March 2022.

Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka IV Shinshō Meikyū-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV New Arc: Labyrinth), the fourth season, premiered in Japan in July 2022 and aired for 11 episodes. The second half of the fourth season, titled Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka IV Shinshō Yakusai-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV Late Arc: Disaster), premiered in January 2023 and also aired for 11 episodes. HIDIVE is streaming the anime under the title Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV .

The anime franchise also includes two original video anime ( OVA ) releases, the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion film, and the Sword Oratoria: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side spinoff television series.

Yen Press is releasing both Fujino Ōmori and Suzuhito Yasuda 's original novel series and the Sword Oratoria spinoff novels, as well as their respective manga adaptations, in North America.

