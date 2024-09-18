Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Anime Gets 2nd Season

Anime to continue from light novel's 4th volume

Kadokawa revealed on Thursday that the anime of writer Sunsunsun and artist Momoco 's Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian ( Tokidoki Bosotto Russia-go de Dereru Tonari no Alya-san ) light novel series will get a second season. The company revealed a special video announcement.

The light novel's artist Momoco and the manga adaptation's artist Saho Tanemachi both drew illustrations to celebrate the anime's second season announcement:

Illustration by Momoco

Illustration by Saho Tanemachi

The anime's second season will continue from the light novel's fourth volume.

The anime debuted on July 3, and the 12th and final episode aired on Wednesday. streamed the anime as it aired, and also streams an English

The anime stars:

Ryota Itoh ( My Senpai Is Annoying , Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie ) directed the anime at Doga Kobo and was also in charge of the series scripts. Yūhei Murota ( Love Live! School idol project ) designed the characters and also served as the chief animation director. Ryo Kobayashi was the series producer. Hiroaki Tsutsumi composed the music, and Takeshi Takadera was the sound director. Risa Wakabayashi was the art director.

Alya (as voiced by Sumire Uesaka ) performs the opening theme song "Ichiban Kagayaku Hoshi" ("The Brightest Star"). Uesaka (as Alya) performs a cover of a different famous song for the ending theme of each episode.

Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

Alisa Mikhailovna Kujou is Seiren Private Academy's “solitary princess.” She's a half-Russian beauty with silver hair, at the top of her class, student council accountant, and…completely unapproachable. For some reason, she's also taken on the responsibility of reprimanding the slacker who sits next to her in class. Masachika Kuze is constantly frustrating her by falling asleep, forgetting his textbooks, and just being an overall unexemplary student. Or at least, that's how it looks from the outside. She may put on a tough act, but she doesn't mind Masachika as much as others would think. She even lets him call her by her nickname, Alya. Anyone hearing the comments she mutters in Russian under her breath might know how she really feels, but since none of her classmates understand the language, she's free to say whatever she likes! Except…there is one person who knows what she's saying. Masachika eavesdrops on her embarrassing revelations, pretending to be clueless, all the while wondering what her flirtatious comments actually mean!

Kadokawa publishes the novels under its Sneaker Bunko imprint. Saho Tenamachi ( Shōsetsu no Kami-sama ; Itsuka, Nemuri ni Tsuku Hi ) launched a manga adaptation in October 2022 on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app.

