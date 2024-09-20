Kagaku×Bōken Survival! TV Anime Reveals Main Cast, Promo Video, Opening Theme

TOHO animation revealed a promotional video on Friday for Kagaku×Bōken Survival! , the television anime of the Kagaku Manga Survival (Science Manga Survival) study manga series.

TOHO animation also revealed the show's main voice cast, including:

Win Morisaki will perform the opening theme song "Nebaneba" (Sticky).

Image via NHK Anime's X/Twitter account © Gomdori co., Kim Jeung-Wook, Han Hyun-Dong／Mirae N／Ludens Media／朝日新聞出版／NHK・NEP・東映アニメーション

The series will debut on October 5 at 6:25 p.m. on thechannel.

The show will have seven themes:

Abnormal weather survival (three episodes)

Insect world survival (three episodes)

New virus survival (three episodes)

Antarctica survival (two episodes)

AI survival (three episodes)

Dinosaur world survival (three episodes)

Energy crisis survival (four episodes)

Masahiro Hosoda ( Heroes ~Legend of Battle Disks~ , Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods ) is directing the anime at Gallop . Isao Murayama ( Toriko , Mahō Tsukai Precure! , Star Twinkle Precure ) is in charge of series scripts. Gil Bo Noh ( Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal , Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V episode animation director) is designing the characters. Kei Yoshikawa is composing the music. NHK , Toei Animation , and NHK Enterprise are presenting the project.

The all-color manga and study book series launched in 2008. Asahi Shimbun has published 85 volumes for the series as of January 19. The series originated in South Korea by Gomdori Co. and illustrator Hyun-Dong Han. The series follows children in various adventurous situations while weaving information about science into the story.

The books have over 14 million copies in circulation in Japan, and over 35 million worldwide.

No Starch Press has released some of the series in English under the title Survive! Inside the Human Body .

Toei Animation produced a 100-second animated video for the manga in March 2019. At the time, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web website listed that the video was a pilot movie.

Toei produced an anime film adaptation of the manga titled Survive! Inside the Human Body ( Jintai no Survival ), which screened alongside the Ganbareiwa!! Robocon film in Japan starting in July 2020. A second film titled Shinkai no Survival! (Survive! In the Deep Sea) opened in Japan in August 2021.