Tsukiuta Franchise's Rabbits Kingdom the Movie Manga Adaptation Listed with 2 Volumes

Both volumes ship on December 20

Image via Rabbits Kingdom the Movie film's Twitter account © Kirin Kotobuki/Hakusensha

The Honya Club online store is listing two compiled book volumes for the manga adaptation of the Tsukiuta. franchise's Rabbits Kingdom the Movie anime film. Both volumes are slated to ship on December 20.

The manga launched on June 14 on Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume Web. Kotobuki Kirin illustrates the series. Franchise writer Fujiwara and character designer Jiku are also credited.

The film opened in theaters in Japan on June 14. The film was previously slated to open in December 2023 but was delayed to early summer 2024 due to "various circumstances." The film's staff includes director Masayoshi Ozaki , scriptwriter Ryūichirō Itsumi, storyboard artist Akiko Nakano , chief animation director Taeko Satō , art director Minoru Akiba , original character designer Jiku , and animation studio Studio Sign .

The film is the first project in the 10th anniversary celebrations for the franchise. The film adapts the fifth stage production, which told a "what-if" story taking place in a "country somewhere."

Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION is the television anime of a music and original drama CD series about anthropomorphized months. The project centers around the Tokyo idol unit Six Gravity (composed of characters representing December to May) and the sibling rival unit Procellarum (composed of idols born in Western Japan and representing June to November).

The first television anime season premiered in Japan in July 2016. Funimation streamed the series as aired in Japan, and then offered it on Blu-ray Disc in September 2017.

Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION 2 premiered in October 2020. The anime was originally scheduled to premiere in 2019, before being delayed to April 2020, and then again to July 2020, before a final delay to October 2020. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The anime is part of a larger Tsukino Talent Production (TsukiPro) franchise.

Source: Honya Club (link 2)