Free Comic Book Day 2025 Lists New Speed Racer Comic by Mad Cave Studios

Speed Racer

Diamond Comic Distributors is listing a newcomic book from U.S.-based independent comic book publisher Mad Cave Studios. Participating retailers will offer the "#0" issue during Free Comic Book Day on May 3, 2025.

Other titles related to Japanese media at next year's event include:

Every year, Free Comic Book Day allows fans to get free issues at comic book shops worldwide.

Mad Cave Studios announced on November 14 that it is creating new content, stories, and modern adaptations of Tatsunoko Production 's Speed Racer ( Mach Go Go Go ) anime as part of its collaboration with Tatsunoko Production . At the time of the announcement, Mad Cave did not state what specific format or medium these new stories will be in.

Mad Cave Studios previously partnered with Tatsunoko Production on a series of Gatchaman comics in June. Nakama Press, Mad Cave Studios' new imprint, previously announced at Anime NYC in August that it will publish Ukyō Kodachi and Tatsuma Ejiri 's Infini-T Force : Arc to the Future ( Infini-T Force : Mirai no Byōsen ) manga in English beginning in summer 2025. The Infini-T Force project celebrated Tatsunoko Production 's 55th anniversary.

Shout! Studios released the Speed Racer anime on digital platforms on June 1. The company is releasing both the English-dubbed version and the original Japanese version Mach Go Go Go on video-on-demand. Funimation previously released the anime on Blu-ray Disc/DVD.

The 1967-68 car-racing anime Mach Go Go Go was licensed by Trans-Lux and released in the United States in 1967 as Speed Racer . The worldwide rights for the Speed Racer property reverted to Tatsunoko Production from American licensing company Speed Racer Enterprises (SRE) in 2011, though Tatsunoko filed lawsuits against SRE to uphold the reversion, and they were not dismissed until 2014.

Source: Press release