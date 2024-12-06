Senpai is an Otokonoko Anime Film Unveils New Trailer, Visual, Cast, Theme Song

The official website for the television anime of Pom 's Senpai wa Otokonoko ( Senpai is an Otokonoko , This is Him or literally, Senpai is a Boy) web manga unveiled on Friday a new trailer, visual, and cast member for the Senpai wa Otokonoko: Ame Nochi Hare (Clear After the Rain) anime sequel film. The video reveals and previews the theme song "Otona ni Narenai" (I Can't Grow Up) by Kujira :

Image via Senpai is an Otokonoko anime's website © pom・JOYNET/LINE Digital Frontier・「先輩はおとこのこ」製作委員会

Toshiya Miyata of boy band Kis-My-Ft2 joins the cast Hiroshi Hongo. Miyata is also serving as the promotional ambassador for the film.

The film will premiere on February 14, 2025.

Kujira performed the opening and ending theme songs for the television anime.

© pom・JOYNET/LINE Digital Frontier・「先輩はおとこのこ」製作委員会

The anime premiered on July 4 in theprogramming block onand other channels, and it had 12 episodes. streamed the anime.

The main cast members are:

Shūichirō Umeda as Makoto Hanaoka

as Makoto Hanaoka Akira Sekine as Saki Aoi

as Saki Aoi Yūma Uchida as Ryūji Taiga

Shinsuke Yanagi ( Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki , The Ryuo's Work Is Never Done! ) directed the anime at project No.9 , and Shōto Shinkai designed the characters and also illustrated the key visual at right. Yoriko Tomita ( My Dress-Up Darling , Osamake: Romcom Where The Childhood Friend Won't Lose , As Miss Beelzebub likes it. ) was in charge of the series scripts. Yukari Hashimoto ( March comes in like a lion , Mr. Osomatsu , Sarazanmai ) composed the music.

Line Webtoon publishes the manga in English digitally. It describes the manga:

Can true love really overcome any obstacles? Saki, a high school student, confesses her feelings to Makoto. Taken aback, Makoto reveals his secret, but the sudden discovery doesn't seem to bother Saki who is already head over heels for him. After being rejected, Saki asks Ryuji, Makoto's childhood friend, for some advice on how to win his heart. A love triangle unfolds when Ryuji realizes that he might also have some feelings for his old friend.

Pom launched the manga on the LINE Manga app in 2019. Ichijinsha published the manga's 10th and final compiled book volume on October 25. The manga topped AnimeJapan's "Manga We Want to See Animated" poll in 2022.