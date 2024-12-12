From Bureaucrat to Villainess Anime's Video Reveals More Cast, Opening Song

The official website for From Bureaucrat to Villainess: Dad's Been Reincarnated! , the television anime adaptation of Michiro Ueyama 's Akuyaku Reijō Tensei Oji-san (The Middle-Aged Man that Reincarnated as a Villainess) manga, began streaming a promotional video for the anime on Thursday. The video reveals more cast for the anime, and also reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Choose!!!" by Cider Girl .

The new cast members include:

Tomoyo Kurosawa as Hinako Tondabayashi



Takako Honda and Mitsuko Tondabayashi



The anime will premiere onandand its 28 affiliate channels in the Super Animeism TURBO programming block on January 9.will stream the series as it airs. The anime had its North American premiere screening at Anime Frontier in Fort Worth, Texas on December 7.

The anime will star:

Tetsuya Takeuchi ( I couldn't become a hero, so I reluctantly decided to get a job. chief animation director, director of Yuri Seijin Naoko-san ) is directing the anime at Ajia-do . Shingo Irie (scriptwriter for Golden Kamuy first four seasons, all three seasons of Log Horizon ) is overseeing the series scripts, Haruka Matsunae ( Ascendance of a Bookworm ) is designing the characters, and Yuki Miyamoto (key animation for Ascendance of a Bookworm ) is the monster designer. Music composers include: Natsumi Tabuchi , Misaki Tsuchida , Tsugumi Tanaka , Reiko Abe , and Kaho Sawada .

The manga centers on Kenzaburō Tondabayashi, a 52-year-old public servant who one day gets into a traffic accident. When he regains consciousness, he finds himself reincarnated into a fantasy world's academy, reborn now as the haughty Grace Auvergne, daughter of a duke.

Ueyama ( Zoids , Tsumanuda Fight Town ) launched the manga in Shonengahosha 's Monthly Youngking Ours GH magazine in March 2020.