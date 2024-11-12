HIDIVE to Stream From Bureaucrat to Villainess: Dad's Been Reincarnated!, Beheneko: The Elf-Girl's Cat is Secretly an S-Ranked Monster! Anime

Both anime screen N. American premieres at Anime Frontier on December 7

From Bureaucrat to Villainess: Dad's Been Reincarnated!

Beheneko: The Elf-Girl's Cat is Secretly an S-Ranked Monster!

announced on Tuesday that it will stream theandanime as part of the winter 2025 season. Both anime will get their North American premiere screenings at this year's Anime Frontier event in Fort Worth, Texas on December 7, starting at 7:30 p.m. CST.

HIDIVE will also screen the North American premiere for the I’m Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? ( NEET Kunoichi to Nazeka Dōsei Hajimemashita ) television anime at Anime Frontier on December 8 at 1:30 p.m. CST

The television anime adaptation of Michiro Ueyama 's From Bureaucrat to Villainess: Dad's Been Reincarnated! ( Akuyaku Reijō Tensei Oji-san ) manga will debut on MBS and TBS and its 28 affiliate channels in the Super Animeism TURBO programming block in January 2025. HIDIVE 's acqusition is part of an ongoing partnership and distribution agreement between AMC Networks ' subsidiary Sentai Filmworks and Japan's Mainichi Broadcasting System ( MBS ).

The manga centers on Kenzaburō Tondabayashi, a 52-year-old public servant who one day gets into a traffic accident. When he regains consciousness, he finds himself reincarnated into a fantasy world's academy, reborn now as the haughty Grace Auvergne, daughter of a duke.

Tetsuya Takeuchi ( I couldn't become a hero, so I reluctantly decided to get a job. chief animation director, director of Yuri Seijin Naoko-san ) is directing the anime at Ajia-do . Shingo Irie (scriptwriter for Golden Kamuy first four seasons, all three seasons of Log Horizon ) is overseeing the series scripts, Haruka Matsunae ( Ascendance of a Bookworm ) is designing the characters, and Yuki Miyamoto (key animation for Ascendance of a Bookworm ) is the monster designer. Music composers include: Natsumi Tabuchi , Misaki Tsuchida , Tsugumi Tanaka , Reiko Abe , and Kaho Sawada .



The television anime of's, also known as) light novel series will premiere in January.

Yen Press is releasing both the light novel series and the manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

After dying in a fight against the forces of evil, a knight found himself reincarnated as one of the most powerful monsters in the world: a behemoth! Problem is, he has to grow up before he can really strut his stuff, and a baby behemoth looks an awful lot like…a housecat?! And when an elf adventurer decides to take him in, she may need his help as much as he needs hers!

Tetsuo Hirakawa ( Shine on! Bakumatsu Bad Boys , Grimoire of Zero ) is directing the anime at Zero G and Saber Works , Kanichi Katō ( The Eminence in Shadow , Those Snow White Notes ) is in charge of series scripts, and Tomoyuki Abe ( Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Kira , animation director for The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague ) is designing the characters.

