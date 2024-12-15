Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Novels to Enter Final Arc With 21st Volume

Volume 20 shipped on Sunday

Image via Amazon © Fujino Ōmori, Suzhito Yasuda, SB Creative

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?

reported in the 20thor) light novel volume on Sunday that the series will head into its final arc with the next volume.

The series is set in Orario, a city centered on a high tower, with an infinitely complex, monster-filled dungeon below it. Here, adventurers join Familia, organizations that center on a patron deity that lives among them and treats them as their children. Familia delve the dungeon to retrieve treasure and clear it of monsters, with renowned adventurers acclaimed as heroes. Bell, a rookie adventurer who is the only member of his Familia, strives to become an acclaimed adventurer, even if he has to go it with only the support of her goddess Hestia. Soon, he is embroiled in the open conflicts and underground intrigue of Orario that cross between mortal and divine.

Ōmori and Yasuda launched the first novel in the series in January 2013, and launched the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria light novel spinoff in January 2014. Yen Press is releasing both the original novel series and the Sword Oratoria spinoff novels, as well as their respective manga adaptations, in North America.

The anime's first season premiered in April 2015 and had 13 episodes, and the second season premiered in July 2019 and had 12 episodes. The anime's third season premiered in October 2020 after a delay from July 2020 due to the effects of COVID-19. Sentai Filmworks licensed the season, and the anime is streaming on HIDIVE . Crunchyroll also streamed the anime but then removed it in March 2022.

Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka IV Shinshō Meikyū-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV New Arc: Labyrinth), the fourth season, premiered in Japan in July 2022 and aired for 11 episodes. The second half of the fourth season, titled Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka IV Shinshō Yakusai-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV Late Arc: Disaster), premiered in January 2023 and also aired for 11 episodes. HIDIVE streamed the anime under the title Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV .

The anime franchise also includes original video anime ( OVA ) releases, the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion film, and the Sword Oratoria: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side spinoff television series.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V , the fifth television anime season, premiered on October 4, and is currently airing. HIDIVE is streaming the series.