Xenoblade Chronicles X Game's Trailer Previews Story, New Content

Game slated for March 20 release

Nintendo began streaming on Thursday a trailer titled "The Year is 2054" for Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition , a new Nintendo Switch version of the original 2015 Wii U action open-world role-playing game. The video previews the story and teases new content at the end:

The game is slated for release on March 20.

Nintendo describes the story:

The year is 2054. Humans have fled Earth amid a destructive intergalactic war. As one of the survivors and a member of the New Los Angeles (NLA) colony, it's your mission to help build a new home on the sprawling, hostile planet of Mira. Explore this seamless open world across five otherworldly continents teeming with unknown creatures – some of which are epic in scale – and fight for the future of humanity.

Monolith Soft's Xenoblade Chronicles X "spiritual successor" shipped for the Wii U system in December 2015. The game debuted in April 2015 in Japan as Xenoblade X . Tetsuya Takahashi previously expressed a desire to port Xenoblade Chronicles X to Switch.

In the game, players join an organization called BLADE, where they must explore the world of Mira and search for "Life Points," or lost pods that contain cryogenically frozen humans, lost when humanity landed on Mira. Players can take on quests to find items and defeat monsters for the citizens of the base town, NLA. Helping the citizens deepen players' bonds with them, which in turn can help players form bonds with other citizens.

Tetsuya Takahashi (Xenogears, Xenosaga series, Xenoblade Chronicles) helmed the game's development and collaborated with Yuichiro Takeda and Kazuho Hyodo on the game's script. Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Kill la Kill , Seraph of the End ) composed the game's music.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 launched for Switch in July 2022, alongside its first expansion pass. The second expansion pass wave debuted in October 2022. Wave 3 — which included a new Challenge Battle mode, a new hero character, new quests, and new outfits — debuted on February 2023. Wave 4 launched in April 2023.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 shipped for Switch in December 2017.

Nintendo released the original Xenoblade Chronicles for Nintendo Wii in Japan in 2010, Europe in 2011, and North America in 2012. Nintendo released Xenoblade Chronicles 3D for the New Nintendo 3DS in April 2015 in North America and Europe. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition , the Switch remake of the original game, launched in May 2020.