Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Game Previews Wave 3, Wave 4 Expansions

Wave 3 debuts on February 15, Wave 4 by the end of the year

Nintendo unveiled a new trailer for the new Expansion Pass Wave 3 and Wave 4 for the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 RPG during its Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday. The trailer reveals that Wave 3 — which will come with a new Challenge Battle mode, a new hero character, new quests, and new outfits — will debut on February 15 (February 16 in Japan). Wave 4, which has a new original story and characters, will debut by the end of the year.

English trailer:



Japanese trailer:



© Nintendo / MONOLITHSOFT

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

launched for the Switch in July 2022, alongside its first expansion pass. The second expansion pass wave debuted in October 2022.

Nintendo describes the game:

A vast world awaits in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the next game in the acclaimed RPG series from developer MONOLITHSOFT. Players will step into the roles of protagonists Noah and Mio amid turmoil between the hostile nations of Keves and Agnus. Six characters hailing from those nations will take part in a grand tale with “life” as its central theme.

The main characters include Noah, Eunie, Lanz, Mio, Taion, and Sena. The world features large open areas, colonies with citizens, and rest spots. The game will also include auto-navigation and landmarks for warps.

In battle, players can use arts assigned to buttons, link arts for combos and chain attacks, and swap characters mid-fight. Party members have a class that influences their attributes and how they battle. Classes include Swordfighter, Zephyr, Medic Gunner, Tactician, Heavy Guard, and Ogre. Members can change classes.

Characters can also fuse together to become creatures known as Ouroboros. Ouroboros have different forms depending on which of the two characters are in control. Additional characters called Heroes can join the party as a seventh member. Heroes introduce additional classes and arts.

The Xenoblade Chronicles X "spiritual successor" shipped for the Wii U system in December 2015. Tetsuya Takahashi previously expressed a desire to port Xenoblade Chronicles X to the Switch.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 shipped for the Switch in December 2017.