Übel Blatt Anime Reveals 9 More Cast Members

Image via Übel Blatt anime's website ©Etorouji Shiono／SQUARE ENIX ©Etorouji Shiono／SQUARE ENIX・「ユーベルブラット」製作委員会

The official website revealed on Saturday nine more cast members for the television anime of'sdark fantasy manga following its premiere:

The series debuted on Friday in Japan on Tokyo MX at 24:30 (effectively Saturday at 12:30 a.m.), and is streaming each week exclusively on Amazon Prime Video worldwide starting on Saturdayt at 1:30 a.m. JST (Friday at 11:30 a.m. EST).

The anime stars:

Takashi Naoya ( Val x Love , Vermeil in Gold , Am I Actually the Strongest? ) is directing the anime at Satelight and Staple Entertainment . Tatsuya Takahashi ( Val x Love , Vermeil in Gold ) is in charge of series composition and is writing the scripts. Kiyoshi Tateishi ( Val x Love , Vermeil in Gold ) is designing the characters.

Additional staff members include:

GARNiDELiA are performing the opening theme song "Zainin" (Sinner), and Hina Tachibana is performing the ending theme song "Stella."

Pony Canyon describes the anime's story:

Rumors stir throughout the land: when the wielder of the black sword draws his dark blade, all who stand in its path are torn asunder...! Köinzell, the mysterious young boy who carries the black sword, undeniably wields it with exceptional skill, but can he truly be responsible for the bloody rumors? Pursued by the Traitorous Lances, four powerful warriors who were thought to have been defeated by the Seven Heroes, the strength of the young swordsman will be tested to its limit. At battle's end, only the shocking truth of Köinzell's quest will stand above the corpses of his enemies... An epic fantasy on the grandest of scales!

Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine began serializing Shiono's Übel Blatt manga in 2004. In 2011, a side story manga titled Übel Blatt Gaiden ran in Young Gangan Big , the spinoff of the Young Gangan . After a two-year hiatus, the main series returned to Big Gangan magazine in 2011. The 23rd and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in June 2019. Yen Press has released all of Übel Blatt in English, and released a 3-in-1 omnibus edition of the manga on December 17.

Shiono launched a sequel to the manga titled Übel Blatt II: The Knights of the Deceased King ( Übel Blatt II: Shiseru Ō no Kishidan ) in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine in February 2024.