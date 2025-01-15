Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Film's Teaser Reveals More Cast, June 27 Debut

The official website for Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to be Loved ( Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon: Samishigariya no Ryū ) anime film revealed new and returning cast members, the first key visual, and its June 27 opening.

Shiori Sugiura (top right in image above) voices Ilulu in the film, replacing Tomomi Mineuchi who quit voice acting in 2022.

The newly announced returning cast members are (image above from top left):

) will direct the anime. The film will feature returning cast membersas Kobayashi,as Tohru, andas Kanna.

Coolkyoushinja began the ongoing Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid manga in the inaugural issue of Monthly Action magazine in May 2013. The manga moved to Manga Action in February 2024 when Monthly Action ended publication.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.

The series inspired an anime adaptation by Kyoto Animation that premiered in Japan in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub . Funimation released the anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in April 2020.

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S , the anime's second season, premiered in July 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The anime received a special "Volume S" on Blu-ray Disc and DVD that includes an unaired episode titled "Nippon no Omotenashi (Attend wa Dragon Desu)" (Japanese Hospitality (My Attendant Is a Dragon)). Volume S shipped in January 2022.

The manga has also inspired numerous spinoff manga ( Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Elma's Office Lady Diary , Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Fafnir the Recluse , Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Kanna's Daily Life ), which Seven Seas is also releasing in English.