Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Fulland of Water and Light Game's Release Delayed to March 13

Game's February 27 release moved due to 5th season anime episodes' broadcast delay

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? : Fulland of Water and Light

Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka : Mizu to Hikaru no Fulland

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?

The official X (formerly) account of's) action role-playing game announced on Monday that its release date will be delayed to March 13. The release delay is due to the changes in broadcast schedule of the delayed episodes ofanime's fifth season, since the game depicts the story after the current season.

The game was originally slated for release on February 27 for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam . The game will release in Japanese and English.

The anime's staff announced on Friday that the 12th and 13th episodes will stream first, streaming on Abema Premium on February 7. The 14th episode will stream on Abema Premium on February 26, and the 15th and final episode will stream on March 5. On regular ABEMA , the 12th and 13th episodes will stream on February 8, the 14th episode on February 27, and the 15th episode on March 6.

The Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? : Fulland of Water and Light game will feature a new original story by light novel author Fujino Ōmori . The limited edition version in Japan will feature a new short story written by Ōmori.

Bushiroad unveiled the game in January 2024. Bushiroad launched its Bushiroad Games label in January 2023.

The Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? : Battle Chronicle ( Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka Battle Chronicle ) battle action role-playing game launched in August 2023 in 80 countries simultaneously including Japan after a delay. The game is available for PC, iOS, and Android devices, and released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in February 2024.

The fifth season of the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ( Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka ) anime titled Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V ( Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka V: Hōjō no Megami-hen ) debuted on October 4. The series is streaming on HIDIVE in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

The 12th episode, which was scheduled to air on December 20, was delayed due to production reasons, and was previously revealed to air and stream in early spring 2025. The anime's ninth episode was also delayed from November 29 to December 5.

Yen Press is releasing both Fujino Ōmori and Suzuhito Yasuda 's original novel series and the Sword Oratoria spinoff novels, as well as their respective manga adaptations, in North America.

Source: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? : Fulland of Water and Light game's X/ Twitter account via Gematsu

