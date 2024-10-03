Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Fulland of Water and Light Game Releases for Switch, Steam on February 27

Game releases in Japanese, English; 2nd promo video streamed

Bushiroad announced on Thursday that it will release the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? : Fulland of Water and Light ( Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka : Mizu to Hikaru no Fulland ) action role-playing game for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on February 27, 2025. The game will release in Japanese and English.

The company is also streaming a second promotional video. The video features sajou no hana 's song "Dekiai."

The game will feature a new original story by light novel author Fujino Ōmori . The limited edition version in Japan will feature a new short story written by Ōmori.

Bushiroad unveiled the game in January. Bushiroad launched its Bushiroad Games label in January 2023.

The Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? : Battle Chronicle ( Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka Battle Chronicle ) battle action role-playing game launched in August 2023 in 80 countries simultaneously including Japan after a delay. The game is available for PC, iOS, and Android devices, and is in development for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

The fifth season of the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ( Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka ) anime titled Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V ( Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka V: Hōjō no Megami-hen ) will debut on Friday.

Yen Press is releasing both Fujino Ōmori and Suzuhito Yasuda 's original novel series and the Sword Oratoria spinoff novels, as well as their respective manga adaptations, in North America.

Source: PR Times via Gematsu