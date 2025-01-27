Inori's Homunculus Tears: Alchemy for the Brokenhearted Light Novel Releases in English, More Languages on April 26

Image via Inori's Twitter/X account © Inori, AONOSHIMO

Homunculus Tears: Alchemy for the Brokenhearted

Authorannounced on X/on Friday that theirlight novel will launch in Japanese, English, Spanish, and German on April 26 (the Spanish release is listed for a general April release). The novel will have illustrations by. The release will be self-published in Japanese and English.

The author describes its story:

Amid a prolonged conflict between humans and demons, humanity stands on the brink. The protagonist, Maha, is a powerful human alchemist fighting on the frontlines. One day, however, Maha's mother, Diriyah—who is also an engineer—announces that she has achieved a breakthrough by successfully creating a “Homunculus” through the use of alchemy.

According to Diriyah, with the Homunculus to stand in and fight, humanity can triumph over the demons without further sacrifice of human lives.

Paying little heed to the rejoicing troops, Maha—who has only ever found purpose on the battlefield—is shaken by the prospect of losing the only meaning in life she has ever known. “If I'm not even expected to fight… What exactly am I supposed to do?” This is a story about overcoming the despair of having never wanted to be born.

Inori launched the I'm in Love with the Villainess ( Watashi no Oshi wa Akuyaku Reijō ) story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in January 2018. GL Bunko began publishing the story in digital volumes with the first volume in February 2019, and it published the fifth and final volume in August 2021. Hanagata drew the illustrations for the novels. Seven Seas Entertainment released the light novels in English.

A television anime adaptation premiered on October 2.

AONOSHIMO launched a manga adaptation of the novel series in Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine in June 2020. Ichijinsha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on October 18. Seven Seas Entertainment is also publishing the manga in English will release the eighth volume on May 20.

Seven Seas ' Siren audiobook imprint also released audiobooks of the original light novel with narration by voice actress Courtney Shaw . The company released the audiobook's fifth volume in March 2024.

Inori launched a spinoff story titled Heimin no Kuse ni Namaikina! on Shōsetsuka ni Narō in May 2021, and ended it in October 2021. GL Bunko released the story digitally and released the third volume in September 2023. Seven Seas Entertainment also licensed the novel spinoff, and released the first volume in January 2023 with the title I'm in Love with the Villainess Spin-Off: She's so Cheeky for a Commoner . The third volume shipped in August 2024.