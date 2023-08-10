I'm in Love with the Villainess TV Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals Additional Cast, Theme Songs, October 2 Premiere

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Inori 's I'm in Love with the Villainess ( Watashi no Oshi wa Akuyaku Reijō ) light novel series began streaming on Thursday the second promotional video, and it reveals the additional cast, October 2 premiere, and opening theme song "Raise Y/Our Hands!!" Main cast members Yū Serizawa (Rae) and Karin Nanami (Claire) are performing the opening and ending theme song "O.C. ～Optimum Combination～" as their characters.

The website also revealed a visual:

The newly announced cast includes:

KENN as Rod Bauer

Daisuke Namikawa as Thane Bauer

Yōko Hikasa as Yū Bauer

The anime will get an advanced screening of the first three episodes on September 24 at Ikebukuro HUMAX Cinemas .

The series stars Serizawa as Rae Taylor and Nanami as Claire Francois.

The cast also includes:

Aimi as Misha Jur

as Misha Jur Ikumi Hasegawa as Lene Aurousseau

as Lene Aurousseau Sara Matsumoto as Loretta Kugret

as Loretta Kugret Minami Kurisaka as Pipi Barlier

Hideaki Oba ( Love of Kill ) is directing the anime at Platinum Vision . Ayumu Hisao ( Love of Kill , Devils' Line ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts. Youko Satou ( 7SEEDS , Saiyuki Reload Blast ) is adapting AONOSHIMO and Hanagata 's character designs for animation. Hajime Takakuwa is the sound director, and Noriyuki Asakura and Usagi to Uma are composing the music.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the light novels in English, and it describes the story:

Ordinary office worker Oohashi Rei wakes up in the body of the protagonist of her favorite otome game, Revolution. To her delight, the first person to greet her is also her favorite character, Claire Francois–the main antagonist of the story! Now, Rei is determined to romance Claire instead of the game's male leads. But how will her villainous lady love react to this new courtship?!

Inori launched the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in January 2018. GL Bunko began publishing the story in digital volumes with the first volume in February 2019, and it published the fifth and final volume in August 2021. Hanagata draws the illustrations for the novels.

AONOSHIMO launched a manga adaptation of the novel series in Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine in June 2020. Seven Seas Entertainment is also publishing the manga in English.

Inori launched a spinoff story titled Heimin no Kuse ni Namaikina! on Shōsetsuka ni Narō in May 2021, and ended it in October 2021. GL Bunko released the story in a digital novel volume in February 2022. Seven Seas Entertainment also released the novel spinoff with the title I'm in Love with the Villainess Spin-Off: She's so Cheeky for a Commoner .

Update: Added missing Bauer. Thanks, Eddy2.