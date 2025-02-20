Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- Anime's English/Spanish Dubs Cast Colombian Singer J Balvin as Kargalgan

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll © Solo Leveling Animation Partners

announced on Thursday that Grammy-nominated Colombian singeris joining the English and Spanishcasts for, the second season of the anime , as Kargalgan. The character will appear in the next English dubbed episode on Saturday, and in the Spanishon March 1.

Crunchyroll began streaming the anime's English dub on January 18.

The English cast, which features returning members, includes:

Caitlin Glass is directing the dub , and Samantha Herek is producing. Jessica Sluys is adapting the script. Gino Palencia is the mixer, and Jamal Roberson is the engineer.

The second season debuted on January 4.is streaming the second season.

LiSA and Felix from South Korean boy band Stray Kids are performing the opening theme song "ReawakeR (feat. Felix of Stray Kids )." Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Blue Exorcist , Kill la Kill , Mobile Suit Gundam UC ) produced the song, and is returning as the anime's composer. TK from Ling Tosite Sigure performs the ending theme song "UN-APEX."

Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- , a compilation film for the Solo Leveling anime's first season and a preview of the first two episodes of the second season screened in Japan from November 29 to December 12. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures screened Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- on December 6 in select theaters in the U.S. and Canada.

The anime won in the 2024 Astra TV Awards' new "Best Anime Series" category.

The first season of the anime of writer Chugong and the late artist DUBU 's (REDICE Studio) Solo Leveling webcomic debuted in Japan last January. Crunchyroll added the English dub of the anime in the same month.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

It's been over a decade since the sudden appearance of the "gates"—the paths that connect our world with a different dimension. Since then, certain humans have awakened to supernatural powers. We call these individuals "hunters." Hunters make their living by using their powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates. In this world of tough customers, the low-ranked hunter Jinwoo Sung is known as "the weakest hunter of all mankind." One day, Jinwoo gets fatally injured when he runs into high-rank double dungeons hidden within a low-rank dungeon. Just then, a mysterious quest window appears in front of him. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to accept the quest and starts leveling up... while the others aren't.

Shunsuke Nakashige ( Mother of the Goddess' Dormitory ) directed the anime series at A-1 Pictures , and Noboru Kimura ( Gundam Build Divers , Nyaruko: Crawling with Love! ) served as the head writer. Tomoko Sudo ( Alice in Borderland , Fragtime ) designed the characters, and Sawano composed the music.

The webcomic adaptation of Chugong 's Solo Leveling novel series, with illustrations by DUBU , launched on WEBTOON services in March 2018 and ended in December 2021. Yen Press publishes the webcomic and original novel series in English, and several services including Tapas release the web novel and webcomic digitally. Kadokawa publishes the webcomic in Japanese under the title Ore Dake Level-Up na Ken (I'm the Only One Who Has Leveled Up).

The webcomic is also inspiring a Korean live-action adaptation.

Daul ( Dungeon Reset , Infinite Reset ) launched the Solo Leveling: Ragnarok sequel web novel on Kakao Page in April 2023 and it is ongoing. Tapas started releasing the web novel in English in January 2024.

Artist JIN (REDICE) and adaptor Brix (REDICE) launched the Solo Leveling: Ragnarok webcomic adaptation on Kakao Page on August 1. Tapas began publishing the webcomic in English starting on November 11.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.