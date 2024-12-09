Solo Leveling Wins Astra TV Award for Best Anime Series

The film critics in the Hollywood Creative Alliance (formerly the Hollywood Critics Association) announced on Sunday that the anime of writer Chugong and the late artist DUBU 's (REDICE Studio) Solo Leveling manhwa won in the Astra TV Awards' new "Best Anime Series" category. The Astra Awards streamed a video featuring Sung Jinwoo's English voice actor Aleks Le accepting the award on behalf of Aniplex , A-1 Pictures , and Crunchyroll :

📺 BEST ANIME SERIES 🏆 Winner: Aleks Le “Solo Leveling” #TheAstras #AstraAwards #SoloLeveling #AleksLe #Crunchyroll #Aniplex #A1pictures(@TheAstraAwards)December 9

The other nominees in the new "Best Anime Series" category were: Blue Eye Samurai , Frieren: Beyond Journey's End , Ninja Kamui , Pluto , and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off .

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll © Solo Leveling Animation Partners

Solo Leveling

Crunchyroll

Theanime's first season debuted in Japan on January 6. added the Englishof the anime on January 20.

Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- , the second season, will debut in January 2025. Crunchyroll will stream the second season.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures started screening Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- , a compilation film for the Solo Leveling anime's first season and a preview of the first two episodes of Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- , in the U.S. and Canada on December 6. The film started screening in Japan on November 29.

Attack on Titan won the Astra Award for Best Streaming Animated Series at last year's show. Hayao Miyazaki was awarded the Astra Award for Best International Filmmaker at the same awards show. Suzume ( Suzume no Tojimari ) was also nominated at the show in the Best Animated Feature category, but lost to Sony 's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse .

The 2024 Astra TV Awards was scheduled to take place at the Avalon Hollywood on August 18. However, it was postponed to take place on the same day as the 2024 Astra Film Awards on Sunday.

Source: Astra Awards' X/Twitter account