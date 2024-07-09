Astra TV Awards Launch 'Best Anime Series' Category for 2024 Show

among nominees in new category

© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館／「葬送のフリーレン」製作委員会

The film critics in the Hollywood Creative Alliance (formerly the Hollywood Critics Association) revealed the nominees for the 2024 Astra TV Awards, including the new "Best Anime Series" category.

The nominees in the new category are:

Attack on Titan won the Astra Award for Best Streaming Animated Series at last year's show.

Hayao Miyazaki was awarded the Astra Award for Best International Filmmaker at the same awards show. Suzume ( Suzume no Tojimari ) was also nominated at the show in the Best Animated Feature category, but lost to Sony 's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse .

The 2024 Astra TV Awards will take place at the Avalon Hollywood on August 18.

Source: Press release