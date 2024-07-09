News
Astra TV Awards Launch 'Best Anime Series' Category for 2024 Show
posted on by Anita Tai
Blue Eye Samurai, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Ninja Kamui among nominees in new category
The film critics in the Hollywood Creative Alliance (formerly the Hollywood Critics Association) revealed the nominees for the 2024 Astra TV Awards, including the new "Best Anime Series" category.
The nominees in the new category are:
- Blue Eye Samurai (Netflix)
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (Crunchyroll)
- Ninja Kamui (Adult Swim)
- Pluto (Netflix)
- Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)
- Solo Leveling (Crunchyroll)
Attack on Titan won the Astra Award for Best Streaming Animated Series at last year's show.
Hayao Miyazaki was awarded the Astra Award for Best International Filmmaker at the same awards show. Suzume (Suzume no Tojimari) was also nominated at the show in the Best Animated Feature category, but lost to Sony's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
The 2024 Astra TV Awards will take place at the Avalon Hollywood on August 18.
Source: Press release