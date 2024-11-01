Exclusive: Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Webcomic's Trailer Streamed Before English Debut on November 11

Tapas revealed through ANN on Friday a trailer for the upcoming English release of the Solo Leveling: Ragnarok webcomic.

Tapas will start releasing the webcomic in English on November 11, and will release new chapters weekly.

The webcomic is a sequel to the original Solo Leveling web novel and webcomic. Tapas describes the story:

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok follows Sung Suho, son of the legendary Sung Jinwoo, as he faces a new and terrifying threat in the aftermath of the death of one of the creators of the multiverse, the Absolute Ones. With a dangerous power vacuum now destabilizing reality, gates once again open to release fearsome monsters into Earth's dimension. Suho, now tasked with saving the world, must conquer the perilous shadow dungeon and confront his father's powerful legacy in this action-packed continuation.

Artist JIN (REDICE) and adaptor Brix (REDICE) launched the webcomic based on Daul 's original story on Kakao Page on August 1.

Daul ( Dungeon Reset , Infinite Reset ) launched the Solo Leveling: Ragnarok web novel on Kakao Page in April 2023 and it is ongoing. Tapas started releasing the web novel in English on January 3.

The late artist DUBU 's webcomic adaptation of Chugong 's Solo Leveling novel series launched digitally in March 2018 and ended in December 2021. Yen Press publishes the webcomic and original novel series in English, and several services including Tapas release the web novel and webcomic digitally. Kadokawa publishes the webcomic in Japanese under the title Ore Dake Level-Up na Ken (I'm the Only One Who Has Leveled Up).

The first season of the manhwa 's anime adaptation debuted in Japan on January 6. Crunchyroll added the English dub of the anime on January 20.

Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- , the second season of the Solo Leveling anime, will debut in January 2025. Crunchyroll will stream the second season.

Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- , a compilation film for the Solo Leveling anime's first season and a preview of the first two episodes of Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- , will screen in Japan from November 29 to December 12. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures will screen Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- on December 6 in select theaters in the U.S. and Canada.

