Michi Ichiho, Takako Shimura End Only Talk BL Manga on Tuesday

Image via Amazon © Shodensha

OnBLUE

Only Talk

Retailers are listing the 75th issue of'smagazine with the cover showing that the issue will publish the final chapter ofand'smanga. The magazine will ship on Tuesday. The manga's one compiled book volume is listed with an April 25 release.

The manga centers on a young manzai comedy performer named Tō Komine, who has been performing comedy routines for five years, and whose feelings on it have become lukewarm, except for an older peer named Akira Iida , whose work is the only thing he is passionate for.

Ichiho and Shimura launched the manga in the 70th issue of OnBLUE in April 2024. Ichiho is writing the manga, while Shimura is drawing the art.

Ichiho launched the Yes, No, or Maybe? ( Yes ka No ka Hanbun ka ) boys-love light novel series with illustrations by Lala Takemiya in November 2014, and Shinshokan published the novels in Japan. Seven Seas is releasing the light novel series in English. The novel series inspired an anime that premiered in screenings around Japan as part of the BL FES!!- Boys Love Festival!!- in December 2020. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

Shimura is best known for her Wandering Son and Sweet Blue Flowers manga, both of which have inspired television anime series adaptations in 2011 and 2009 respectively. She also drew the original character designs for the Aldnoah.Zero anime, Battery the Animation , and the Overtake! racing anime. She drew a short-run manga adaptation for the Battery novels. Fantagraphics Books is releasing her Wandering Son manga in North America, and Viz Media is releasing Sweet Blue Flowers . Seven Seas is releasing Shimura's Even Though We're Adults ( Otona ni Nattemo ) manga digitally and in print. That manga is inspiring a live-action series that will debut on April 26.

Shimura's Happy-Go-Lucky Days ( Dōnika Naru Hibi ) manga inspired an anime film that opened in Japan in October 2020.



Source: Amazon (link 2)