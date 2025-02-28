×
News
Tamon's B-Side Anime Reveals More Staff, Visual

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls' Chiaki Nagai writes, oversees scripts for anime

The official website for the anime of Yuki Shiwasu's Tamon’s B-Side (Tamon-kun Ima Docchi!?) manga revealed a new visual and the anime's additional main staff on Friday.

Tamon's B-Side anime key visual
Image via Tamon's B-Side anime's website
© 師走ゆき・白泉社／多聞くん今どっち！？製作委員会

Chika Nagaoka (Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom, Utano☆Princesama Maji LOVE ST☆RISH Tours) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff. Chiaki Nagai (Utano☆Princesama Legend Star, The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts. Yōko Itō (Delico's Nursery, Love Stage!!, Skate-Leading Stars) is the character designer and chief animation director. Shochiku, King Records, and Hakusensha are producing the anime.

The anime will have a stage presentation at the King Records booth at the AnimeJapan event on March 23.

The anime stars:

tamori-b-side
©Yuki Shiwasu, Hakusensha, Viz Media
Viz Media licensed the manga, and it describes the story:
Tamon is an insecure mess in real life, and what's worse, he's threatening to quit! Utage refuses to let anyone stand in Tamon's way—least of all himself. What's a fangirl to do but roll up her sleeves and support her favorite singer with everything she's got?

Shiwasu (Takane & Hana) debuted the manga in Hakusensha's Hana to Yume magazine in October 2021. The series is based on Shiwasu's earlier one-shot manga of the same name.

The manga was nominated for Best Shōjo Manga in Kodansha's 47th annual Manga Awards in 2023. The manga ranked at #9 on the top 20 on its list of manga for female readers in the 2023 edition of Takarajimasha's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.

Sources: Tamon’s B-Side anime's website, Comic Natalie

