Tamon's B-Side Anime Reveals More Staff, Visual

The official website for the anime of Yuki Shiwasu 's Tamon’s B-Side ( Tamon-kun Ima Docchi!? ) manga revealed a new visual and the anime's additional main staff on Friday.

Chika Nagaoka ( Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom , Utano☆Princesama Maji LOVE ST☆RISH Tours ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Chiaki Nagai ( Utano☆Princesama Legend Star , The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts. Yōko Itō ( Delico's Nursery , Love Stage!! , Skate-Leading Stars ) is the character designer and chief animation director. Shochiku , King Records , and Hakusensha are producing the anime.

The anime will have a stage presentation at the King Records booth at the AnimeJapan event on March 23.

The anime stars:

©Yuki Shiwasu, Hakusensha, Viz Media

Tamon is an insecure mess in real life, and what's worse, he's threatening to quit! Utage refuses to let anyone stand in Tamon's way—least of all himself. What's a fangirl to do but roll up her sleeves and support her favorite singer with everything she's got?

licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Shiwasu ( Takane & Hana ) debuted the manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine in October 2021. The series is based on Shiwasu's earlier one-shot manga of the same name.

The manga was nominated for Best Shōjo Manga in Kodansha 's 47th annual Manga Awards in 2023. The manga ranked at #9 on the top 20 on its list of manga for female readers in the 2023 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.

