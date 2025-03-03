Exclusive: Titan Manga Releases Paru Itagaki's Sanda Manga in English

1st volume releases on September 2; 2nd volume releases on November 18

Image courtesy of Titan Manga © Paru Itagaki, Akita Shoten

Titan Manga announced on Tuesday that it will release'smanga in English on September 2. The company will release the second volume in English on November 18. The first volume is available for pre-order on Amazon , Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, and Forbidden Planet

Titan Manga describes the first volume of the manga:

In a near-future Japan, Christmas has faded into myth, and the birth rate has dropped so dramatically that children are now the most precious commodity. Society has artificially extended adolescence to preserve their youth, and traditional holidays, like Christmas, are a mere legend of the past. Volume 1 of SANDA introduces Sanda Kazushige, a middle-school student who unexpectedly becomes entangled in a strange and dangerous mystery. When his classmate, Fuyumura Shiori, accuses him of carrying a curse that could help find her missing friend, Ono Ichie, Sanda's life takes a dramatic turn. Together, they embark on an incredible adventure to unravel the truth behind Ichie's disappearance and uncover the hidden magic of Christmas itself. As they delve deeper into the mystery, the duo faces external threats and internal challenges—questions about loyalty, courage, and the power of belief. Along the way, they confront the true meaning of friendship, trust, and the possibility of magic in a world that has all but forgotten it.

Itagaki launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in July 2021, and the series ended in July 2024. The 16th and final volume shipped in Japan on October 8. A television anime of the manga will debut this fall. Science SARU is animating the project.

Itagaki launched her BEASTARS manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in September 2016. The manga ended in October 2020. Akita Shoten published the manga's 22nd and final volume in January 2021. Viz Media published the manga in English.

The first television anime of BEASTARS debuted on Netflix in Japan and on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block and on TV Nishinippon in October 2019. The season debuted on Netflix outside of Japan in March 2020. The anime's second season premiered in January 2021 and again aired in Japan on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block. Netflix debuted the second season outside Japan in July 2021. The anime's final season premiered its first part on Netflix on December 5. The series is split into two cours (quarter of the year).

Source: E-mail correspondence