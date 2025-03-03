The Colors Within Anime Launches on Blu-ray Disc on May 27, Digital Platforms on April 1

GKIDS announced on Monday that it and distributor Shout! Studios will release The Colors Within ( Kimi no Iro ), the latest anime feature film by Science SARU and director Naoko Yamada , on Blu-ray Disc on May 27 and on digital platforms such as Amazon, Apple, Google, Fandango, Microsoft , and iNDEMAND on April 1.

The release will include bonus features such as interviews with director Naoko Yamada , composer kensuke ushio , cast members, as well as behind-the-scenes footage.

The film opened in U.S. theaters in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub on January 24.

The Colors Within opened in Japan on August 30. The film was originally slated to open in fall 2023, but it was then slated to open in 2024. GKIDS has acquired the film for North America, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. Anime Ltd. has acquired the film for Europe. PLAION PICTURES will handle Italian- and German-speaking territories, and CHARADES will manage sales for the rest of Europe, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand.

GKIDS , Annecy, and Variety magazine's Animation Is Film festival in Los Angeles hosted The Colors Within 's North American premiere screening on the event's opening day on October 18. The film won the festival's' Audience Award.

Yamada directed the film at Science SARU . Story Inc. is credited as planner and producer. Reiko Yoshida ( K-ON! , Girls und Panzer , Ride Your Wave , Violet Evergarden ) penned the script, and kensuke ushio ( Space Dandy , A Silent Voice , Liz and the Blue Bird , Chainsaw Man ) composed the music. DaisukeRichard drafted the original characters, and Takashi Kojima designed the characters and also directed the animation. Mr. Children performs the theme song "in the pocket."



Source: Press release