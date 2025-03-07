The Shiunji Family Children Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals Opening Theme

The staff for the television anime of Reiji Miyajima 's The Shiunji Family Children ( Shiunji-ke no Kodomo-tachi ) manga revealed the show's second promotional video, opening theme song information, more cast, and April 8 television debut on Friday. NACHERRY performs the opening theme song "Honey Lemon." The below video previews the song.

The new cast member is Masaki Terasoma as Kaname Shiunji, the father of the seven Shiunji siblings and an entrepreneur who has built up a fortune.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 宮島礼吏・白泉社/「紫雲寺家の子供たち」製作委員会

The staff also revealed a new visual.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 宮島礼吏・白泉社/「紫雲寺家の子供たち」製作委員会

The anime will debut on April 8 on AT-X , Tokyo MX , BS11 , and Kansai TV , and will air on many other stations starting on April 9, 10, and 12. The series will stream in Japan starting on April 8 on ABEMA and the d Anime Store .

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 宮島礼吏・白泉社/「紫雲寺家の子供たち」製作委員会

The anime stars:

Ryōki Kamitsubo ( Abnormal Physiology Seminar , Hidamari Sketch ) is directing the anime at Dōga Kōbō . Noboru Kimura ( Skate-Leading Stars , AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline ) is in charge of series scripts, and Miki Mutō (chief animation director for My Senpai Is Annoying , Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie ) is designing the characters and serving as the chief animation director. Akki , Ginnojō Hoshi , and Shōta Horie (Directed by PHYZ) are composing the music.

The "Shiunji Family Children" (specifically, Banri as voiced by Chika Anzai , Seiha as voiced by Marika Kōno , Ōka as voiced by Rie Takahashi , Minami as voiced by Hana Hishikawa , and Kotono as voiced by Kana Ichinose ) perform the ending theme song "LIKE YOU o(>< = ><)o LOVE YOU?."

Yen Press releases the manga in English and describes the story:

The love between brother and sister. The love between man and woman. That which is most forbidden is most unyielding. The two sons and five daughters of the Shiunji family shine like brilliant gems, each with intelligence and beauty in equal measure. And with the pedigree of their wealthy father behind them, how could they not be the talk of the town? Eldest son Arata has spent his life being tossed around by the whims of his colorful sisters, yet a little teasing won't stop him from valuing his family over anything and anyone else. But when his youngest sister turns fifteen, their father reveals a long-hidden secret of the Shiunji “siblings” and knocks Arata's world off its axis…

Miyajima ( Rent-A-Girlfriend ) launched the manga on his Fanbox account on February 22, 2022, and in Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine on February 25 that same year.

Source: Press release





