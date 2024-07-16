Studio Doga Kobo Produces The Shiunji Family Children Anime

Anime to reveal more production details soon

Kadokawa announced that animation studio Doga Kobo ( Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian , Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night , Oshi no Ko seasons 1 and 2) is in charge with the animation production for the television anime adaptation of Reiji Miyajima 's The Shiunji Family Children ( Shiunji-ke no Kodomo-tachi ) manga, on Tuesday. Kadokawa also revealed a "character silhouette" visual and stated that more information about the anime will be announced soon.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 宮島礼吏・白泉社/「紫雲寺家の子供たち」製作委員会

Kadokawa announced earlier this month that it had acquired Doga Kobo .

© Reiji Miyajima, Hakusensha

Yen Press

The love between brother and sister. The love between man and woman. That which is most forbidden is most unyielding. The two sons and five daughters of the Shiunji family shine like brilliant gems, each with intelligence and beauty in equal measure. And with the pedigree of their wealthy father behind them, how could they not be the talk of the town? Eldest son Arata has spent his life being tossed around by the whims of his colorful sisters, yet a little teasing won't stop him from valuing his family over anything and anyone else. But when his youngest sister turns fifteen, their father reveals a long-hidden secret of the Shiunji “siblings” and knocks Arata's world off its axis…

licensed the manga and will publish the second volume in English on September 17.describes the story:

Miyajima launched the manga on his Fanbox account on February 22, 2022, and in Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine on February 25 that same year. Hakusensha will publish the manga's fourth compiled book volume on wednesday. The manga went on hiatus in June 2022 so that Miyajima could maintain a steady drawing schedule, and the series returned in November 2022.

Miyajima's Rent-A-Girlfriend manga launched in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2017. Kodansha will publish the manga's 37th volume also on Wednesday. Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga in English, and released the 25th volume on July 2.

The Rent-A-Girlfriend manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2020 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The show's second season premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll once again streamed the second season as it aired. The anime's third season premiered in July 2023, and Crunchyroll streamed the season worldwide except in Asia. The anime will get a fourth season in 2025.

Source: Press release





