Shiunji-ke no Kodomo-tachi Manga Resumes After 5-Month Hiatus

Manga creator Reiji Miyajima announced on his Twitter account on October 28 that his Shiunji-ke no Kodomo-tachi (The Shiunji Siblings) manga will resume in this year's 22nd issue of Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine on Friday. The manga went on hiatus on June 23 so that Miyajima could maintain a steady drawing schedule.

The manga is set in Setagaya City, and centers on the titular Shiunji family, which has seven siblings: five sisters, and two brothers. The manga begins when Shin, the elder brother, asks his younger brother Shion how to get a girlfriend.

Miyajima launched the manga on his Fanbox account on February 22, and in Young Animal on February 25. Hakusensha published the manga's first compiled book volume on July 15.

Miyajima's Rent-A-Girlfriend manga launched in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2017. Kodansha published the manga's 28th compiled book volume on September 16. Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga in English, and it released the 14th volume on October 4.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2020 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The show's second season premiered on July 1. Crunchyroll once again streamed the second season as it aired. The anime will have a third season.