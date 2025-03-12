HIDIVE Announces Plus-Sized Elf Anime's Uncensored English Dub Cast, Staff, Premiere

Plus-Sized Elf

announced the cast and staff for the uncensored Englishof the anime of's) manga, which will premiere on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

The English dub cast members are:

Andrew Love , Annie Wild , Katelyn Barr , and Patrick Marrero also provide additional voices.

The English dub staff members are:

The anime premiered in Japan in July 2024. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired. HIDIVE also screened the anime's world premiere at Anime Expo last year.

The Plus-Sized Elf manga launched in Wani Books ' Comic Gum website in December 2016, and Wani Books published the seventh compiled book volume in October 2020. The manga entered a half-year hiatus in May 2021 to change publishers to Akita Shoten , and then resumed in Akita Shoten 's Dokodemo Young Champion magazine in October 2021, ending not long after, with Akita Shoten publishing a new eighth volume in November 2021. Akita Shoten began re-releasing the first seven volumes of the original manga in June 2022.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Naoe-kun, a massage therapist, is about to head home for the day when he's saddled with a rather strange patient. This lovely lady has emerald eyes, pointy ears, and grew up in the forest–everything about her screams “elf,” except for one thing: her bodacious body. It turns out she left her world but loves junk food in this one, and now her obsession has caught up with her. Can Naoe-kun help this loveable elf girl lose the weight–and keep it off?

Synecdoche launched Plus-Sized Elf: Second Helping ( Shin Plus-Sized Elf ) in LINE Manga in November 2021 as the "second season" of the earlier Plus-Sized Elf manga. Akita Shoten published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on August 20. Seven Seas is also releasing the manga in English.

Source: HIDIVE