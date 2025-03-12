News
HIDIVE Announces Plus-Sized Elf Anime's Uncensored English Dub Cast, Staff, Premiere
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The English dub cast members are:
- Kieran Axel as Noae
- Shelby Blocker as Elfuda
- Patrick Marrero as Golem
- Katelyn Barr as Gonda
- Christie Guidry as Hitome
- Juliet Simmons as Honeda
- Allison Sumrall as Ino/Shopkeeper Woman
- Brittney Karbowski as Kobo
- Annie Wild as Kraken
- Elissa Cuellar as Kuroeda
- Kelly Martin as Kusahanada
- Jad Saxton as Raika
- Karlii Hoch as Mero
- Olivia Swasey as Oga
- Josslyn Johnson as Oku
- Shelley Calene-Black as Ooeda
- Molly Searcy as Satero
Andrew Love, Annie Wild, Katelyn Barr, and Patrick Marrero also provide additional voices.
The English dub staff members are:
- ADR Director: Andrew Love
- Engineer: Patrick Marrero
- Script: Kalin Black
- Mix: Brent Marshall
The anime premiered in Japan in July 2024. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired. HIDIVE also screened the anime's world premiere at Anime Expo last year.
The Plus-Sized Elf manga launched in Wani Books' Comic Gum website in December 2016, and Wani Books published the seventh compiled book volume in October 2020. The manga entered a half-year hiatus in May 2021 to change publishers to Akita Shoten, and then resumed in Akita Shoten's Dokodemo Young Champion magazine in October 2021, ending not long after, with Akita Shoten publishing a new eighth volume in November 2021. Akita Shoten began re-releasing the first seven volumes of the original manga in June 2022.
Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:
Naoe-kun, a massage therapist, is about to head home for the day when he's saddled with a rather strange patient. This lovely lady has emerald eyes, pointy ears, and grew up in the forest–everything about her screams “elf,” except for one thing: her bodacious body. It turns out she left her world but loves junk food in this one, and now her obsession has caught up with her. Can Naoe-kun help this loveable elf girl lose the weight–and keep it off?
Synecdoche launched Plus-Sized Elf: Second Helping (Shin Plus-Sized Elf) in LINE Manga in November 2021 as the "second season" of the earlier Plus-Sized Elf manga. Akita Shoten published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on August 20. Seven Seas is also releasing the manga in English.
Source: HIDIVE