Pierrot Reveals Mahō no Shimai Lulutto Lily Magical Girl TV Anime for 2026 Premiere

Bandai Namco Filmworks and anime Studio Pierrot revealed on Friday that their planned new magical girl television anime is titled Mahō no Shimai Lulutto Lily (Note: Title romanization not official, translated as Magical Sisters Lulutto Lily). Pierrot revealed the anime's logo, seen below. The anime will premiere in 2026.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©ぴえろ・ルルットリリィ製作委員会

The announcement also revealed two cat-like characters from the anime, named Uguisu (top in image below) and Azuki. The two characters are both from a "land of magic." Uguisu is a free spirit who speaks their mind constantly, which includes complaining and grumbling. Azuki is usually calm, and has a knack for using their natural charm to get through trouble.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©ぴえろ・ルルットリリィ製作委員会

Pierrot announced the new magical girl anime project in June 2024. The series is the latest in a line of magical girl television anime from Pierrot, including Magical Angel Creamy Mami (1983-1984), Magical Fairy Persia (1984-1985), Magical Star Magical Emi (1985-1986), Magical Idol Pastel Yumi (1986), and Fancy Lala (1998).

Asahi Production and Pierrot signed a business partnership in October 2024 to strengthen the system for stable production of high-quality anime works. The companies aim to leverage the strengths of both companies to establish a system for stable production of higher quality works. Both companies will aim for further growth through joint projects and sharing of resources, including human resources. Pierrot and South Korean animation studio Red Dog Culture signed a business partnership in August 2024 to jointly produce and invest in projects targeted at the global market.

Pierrot rebranded its second studio to " Pierrot Films " in July 2024. Pierrot Films is producing the fourth season of Mr. Osomatsu , as well as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity .

