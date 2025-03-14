To Be Hero X Anime Confirms April 6 Debut, Reveals New Visual

Anime to air in what is nowtimeslot on Sundays at 9:30 a.m.

The staff for Aniplex and bilibili 's To Be Hero X animated project confirmed on Friday the series will debut on April 6. The series will replace One Piece to air on Fuji TV at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays, after One Piece moves to a late-night programming block on Sundays starting on April 6.

The staff also revealed a new visual.

Image via To Be Hero X anime's website © bilibili/BeDream, Aniplex

Image via To Be Hero X's X/Twitter © bilibili/BeDream, Aniplex

To Be Hero X

will stream worldwide excluding Asia. The series will stream in Japan onand

The cast includes:

Li Haolin is credited for the original work and as the director at BeDream , which is also presenting the project with bilibili and Aniplex . Hiroyuki Sawano is composing the show's main theme "Jeopardy." Sawano, Kohta Yamamoto , Hidefumi Kenmochi , DAIKI (AWSM.), Shuhei Mutsuki , Hideyuki Fukasawa , Misaki Umase , and Ryūichi Takada ( MONACA ) are all credited for the music.

SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:Rei performs the opening theme song "INERTIA" and SennaRin performs the ending theme song "KONTINUUM."

Emon Animation Company 's original 12-episode To Be Hero series ran in Japan from October to December 2016. The series starred Kenjirō Tsuda , Moa Tsukino , and Takeshi Maeda . Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Each episode in the series was 11 minutes long. The sequel series To Be Heroine followed in May 2018. Li Haolin directed both of these previous series.

