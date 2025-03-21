×
News
Yasuomi Umetsu, Shaft's Virgin Punk Original Anime Reveals Cast for 1st Story

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Saki Miyashita, Katsuyuki Konishi, Taku Yashiro, Rui Tanabe, Norio Wakamoto, Fūka Izumi, Sumire Uesaka star

The official website for Virgin Punk, an original anime series by director Yasuomi Umetsu and animation studio SHAFT, revealed the cast and a new visual for "Clockwork Girl," the first story in the series, on Saturday.

virginpunk_clockworkgirl_kv2
Image via Virgin Punk animation series' X/Twitter account
© 梅津 泰臣,シャフト/アニプレックス

The cast members include (Note: Character name romanizations not official):

Saki Miyashita as Ubu Shinsui
ubushinsui.png
Image via Virgin Punk animation series' website
© 梅津 泰臣,シャフト/アニプレックス
Katsuyuki Konishi as Mr. Elegance
mrelegance.png
Image via Virgin Punk animation series' website
© 梅津 泰臣,シャフト/アニプレックス
Taku Yashiro as Luis Gaudi
luisgaudi.png
Image via Virgin Punk animation series' website
© 梅津 泰臣,シャフト/アニプレックス
Rui Tanabe as Maggy
maggy.png
Image via Virgin Punk animation series' website
© 梅津 泰臣,シャフト/アニプレックス
Norio Wakamoto as Tommy J
tommyj.png
Image via Virgin Punk animation series' website
© 梅津 泰臣,シャフト/アニプレックス
Fūka Izumi as Ayano Andriette
ayanoandriette.png
Image via Virgin Punk animation series' website
© 梅津 泰臣,シャフト/アニプレックス
Sumire Uesaka as Vespa
vespa.png
Image via Virgin Punk animation series' website
© 梅津 泰臣,シャフト/アニプレックス

"Clockwork Girl" will open theatrically on June 27 at Cine Libre Ikebukuro in Tokyo and Theatre Umeda in Osaka.

The story depicts the suffering of the female protagonist Ubu, and the desire and chaos the strong characters who surround her have woven.

Yasuomi Umetsu and studio SHAFT are credited as original creators. Umetsu (Kite, Mezzo, Girl's High, Kiss and Cry film) is directing the anime at SHAFT, and is also designing the characters. Yūya Takahashi (Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible, Lupin III: Part IV) is in charge of series composition and script. Gen'ichirou Abe (Kizumonogatari Part 1: Tekketsu film), Shinya Takahashi (Battle Angel key animation), and Maho Kando (Josee, The Tiger and the Fish 2nd key animation) are the main animators.

Addional staff are:

Sources: Virgin Punk anime series' website, Comic Natalie

