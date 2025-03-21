News
Yasuomi Umetsu, Shaft's Virgin Punk Original Anime Reveals Cast for 1st Story
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for Virgin Punk, an original anime series by director Yasuomi Umetsu and animation studio SHAFT, revealed the cast and a new visual for "Clockwork Girl," the first story in the series, on Saturday.
The cast members include (Note: Character name romanizations not official):
"Clockwork Girl" will open theatrically on June 27 at Cine Libre Ikebukuro in Tokyo and Theatre Umeda in Osaka.
The story depicts the suffering of the female protagonist Ubu, and the desire and chaos the strong characters who surround her have woven.
Yasuomi Umetsu and studio SHAFT are credited as original creators. Umetsu (Kite, Mezzo, Girl's High, Kiss and Cry film) is directing the anime at SHAFT, and is also designing the characters. Yūya Takahashi (Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible, Lupin III: Part IV) is in charge of series composition and script. Gen'ichirou Abe (Kizumonogatari Part 1: Tekketsu film), Shinya Takahashi (Battle Angel key animation), and Maho Kando (Josee, The Tiger and the Fish 2nd key animation) are the main animators.
Addional staff are:
- Sub-Character Design: Keita Matsumoto
- Mechanic Design: Niθ
- Prop Design: Naoko Kouda, Shinya Nishizawa
- Art Setting: Shin'ichi Yokota
- Art Directors: Yūshi Honjō, Yuki Funagakure
- Assistant Art Director: Mizuki Saitō
- Color Design: Yasuko Watanabe
- Compositing Directors of Photography: Takayuki Aizu, Rei Egami
- Monitor Graphics: Capsule
- 3DCG: Moe, Cre-p, Dandelion Animation Studio, SHAFT
- Editing: Rie Matsubara
- Sound Director: Shōji Hata
- Music: Yoshiaki Dewa
- Distribution: Aniplex
Sources: Virgin Punk anime series' website, Comic Natalie