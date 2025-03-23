Odekake Kozame Anime Film Reveals 2 New Cast Members

Kadokawa revealed two new cast for Eiga Odekake Kozame Tokai no Otomodachi (Film Little Shark's Outings: The City's Friend), the new anime film of Penguin Box 's Odekake Kozame (Little Shark's Outings) manga on Sunday.

Manaka Iwami as Sora, a second-year high school student at Yao High School

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © ペンギンボックス・KADOKAWA/おでかけ子ザメ

Rin Kurusu as Miho, Sora's classmate who loves idol groups

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © ペンギンボックス・KADOKAWA/おでかけ子ザメ

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © ペンギンボックス・KADOKAWA/おでかけ子ザメ

The film will debut this summer.

Other new cast for the film includes:

Megumi Han as Ankō-chan, a baby anglerfish who does not like bright places

as Ankō-chan, a baby anglerfish who does not like bright places Misaki Kuno as Usame-chan, a rabbit that Kozame-chan meets on a full moon night in the city

as Usame-chan, a rabbit that Kozame-chan meets on a full moon night in the city Yūichirō Umehara as Man with a Mohawk

as Man with a Mohawk Natsuki Hanae as Haruto, Tokai's older brother

Chihiro Kumano ( The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei ) is directing the film at ENGI . Hiroaki Nagashima ( Odekake Kozame anime's series script) is writing the film's script, Ayumi Takeuchi ( My Happy Marriage key animation) is designing the characters, Kisuke Koizumi ( My Happy Marriage ) is the sound director, dugout is in charge of sound production, and Yoshiaki Fujisawa ( Love Live! Superstar!! ) is composing the music. Kadokawa is producing the film, and Kadokawa Animation is distributing.

The anime film centers on the titular character Kozame-chan's trip to the city, when she sees a glittering poster of the city in front of the Yaocho's train station. Dazed by a shark-shaped cloud, Kozame-chan boards the train and heads to the bright, noisy, crowded city, and starts a big adventure.

Kana Hanazawa returns as the titular young shark, Kozame-chan.

Penguin Box debuted the manga on X (formerly Twitter ) in June 2021. The manga's sixth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on December 24. The manga follows the nostalgic everyday adventures of a young shark.

The manga's first anime adaptation debuted on YouTube in August 2023, and its 60th and final episode streamed in May 2024. The anime also aired on television. Hanazawa also wrote and performed the anime's theme song "Yorimichi" (Detour).

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.