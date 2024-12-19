Odekake Kozame Anime Film Reveals Full Title, New Cast, Staff, Summer 2025 Premiere in Teaser Video

Kadokawa revealed the title Eiga Odekake Kozame Tokai no Otomodachi (Film Little Shark's Outings: The City's Friend), for the new anime film of Penguin Box 's Odekake Kozame (Little Shark's Outings) manga, on Friday. Kadokawa also revealed the film's first key visual, teaser promotional video, new cast, staff, and summer 2025 release.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © ペンギンボックス・KADOKAWA/おでかけ子ザメ

The new cast for the film are:

Megumi Han as Ankō-chan, a baby anglerfish who does not like bright places

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © ペンギンボックス・KADOKAWA/おでかけ子ザメ

Misaki Kuno as Usame-chan, a rabbit that Kozame-chan meets on a full moon night in the city

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © ペンギンボックス・KADOKAWA/おでかけ子ザメ

Chihiro Kumano ( The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei ) is directing the film at ENGI . Hiroaki Nagashima , who was in charge of the Odekake Kozame anime's series script, is also writing the film's script, Ayumi Takeuchi ( My Happy Marriage key animation) is designing the characters, Kisuke Koizumi ( My Happy Marriage ) is the sound director, dugout is in charge of sound production, and Yoshiaki Fujisawa ( Love Live! Superstar!! ) is composing the music. Kadokawa is producing the film, and Kadokawa Animation is distributing.

The anime film centers on the titular character Kozame-chan's trip to the city, when she sees a glittering poster of the city in front of the Yaocho's train station. Dazed by a shark-shaped cloud, Kozame-chan boards the train and heads to the bright, noisy, crowded city, and starts a big adventure.

Kana Hanazawa returns as the titular young shark, Kozame-chan.

Penguin Box debuted the manga on X (formerly Twitter ) in June 2021. The manga's sixth compiled book volume will ship in Japan on December 24. The manga follows the nostalgic everyday adventures of a young shark.

The manga's first anime adaptation debuted on YouTube in August 2023, and its 60th and final episode streamed on May 10. The anime also aired on television. Hanazawa also wrote and performed the anime's theme song "Yorimichi" (Detour).

Source: Press release