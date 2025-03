The Gorilla God's Go-To Girl Anime Casts Nozomi Yamamoto, Kyōka Moriya

Yamamoto, Moriya play protagonist's classmates in anime debuting on April 6

Kadokawa announced on Sunday two new cast members for the television anime of Mika Kamisu 's manga adaptation of Shirohi 's Gorilla no Kami Kara Kago Sareta Reijō wa Ōritsu Kishidan de Kawaigareru ( The Gorilla God's Go-To Girl or The Lady Blessed by the Gorilla God Is Adored by the Royal Knights) novel series.

Nozomi Yamamoto as Carissa, Sofia's haughty classmate from a powerful noble family

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©2025 シロヒ・神栖みか/KADOKAWA/ゴリラの神から加護された製作委員会

Kyōka Moriya as Alene, Sofia's reserved yet kind classmate

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©2025 シロヒ・神栖みか/KADOKAWA/ゴリラの神から加護された製作委員会

The anime is also holding a collaboration with Go Go Curry, a popular Japanese restaurant chain whose logo features a gorilla face. Lead voice actress Kanna Nakamura conceived a "May You Also Be Blessed ♡ Gorilla God Face Curry" dish that five of the chain's Tokyo branches will serve from April 1 to April 30.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 2025 シロヒ・神栖みか/KADOKAWA/ゴリラの神から加護された製作委員会

The "never-before-seen gorilla romantic comedy" fantasy is set in a world where people can be blessed by various animal gods upon turning 16. It follows the coming of age of Sofia Reeler, an earl's timid daughter who happens to be blessed by the Gorilla God (who is said to be the most powerful god in combat).

The anime will star (Note: Some character name Romanizations are not confirmed):

Fumitoshi Oizaki ( Ontama! , Deaimon: Recipe for Happiness ) is directing the anime at Kachigarasu (in collaboration with diomedéa ), and Hitomi Amamiya ( Chillin' in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King's Army , A Condition Called Love , Merc Storia: The Apathetic Boy and the Girl in a Bottle ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Sakae Shibuya ( A Centaur's Life , Magical Girl Site ) is designing the characters, Seima Iwahashi ( Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World , Quality Assurance in Another World ) is composing the music, and Yayoi Tateishi ( Domestic Girlfriend , Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions ) is the sound director.

Shugo Nakamura is performing the opening theme song "Illuminate," and Megumi Ogata is performing the ending theme song "Serendipity." The above video previews some of the opening theme song.

The series will debut on AT-X on April 6 at 11:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. EDT), before airing later that night on Tokyo MX , Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , and BS Asahi . The series will stream on d Anime Store , U-NEXT , and Anime Hōdai in Japan. Crunchyroll will stream the series as it airs under the English title The Gorilla God's Go-To Girl .

Shirohi created the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō service, and Kamisu started serializing the manga on Kadokawa 's Flos Comic service in 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in November 2021, and the sixth volume on December 5.

Source: Press release





