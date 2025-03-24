Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms Anime Gets 2nd Season

Anime's 1st season ended on Monday

The official X/Twitter account for the television anime of Ran Kuze 's Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms ( Kuroiwa Medaka ni Watashi no Kawaii ga Tsūjinai ) manga announced on Tuesday that the anime will get a second season.

Image via Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms anime's website © 久世蘭・講談社／「黒岩メダカに私の可愛いが通じない」製作委員会

The anime premiered on January 6. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and it is also streaming an English dub.

Yoshiaki Okumura ( The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made , Elementhunters , Monsuno ) directed the anime at Synergy SP . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( By the Grace of the Gods , Dropkick on My Devil! , Shangri-La Frontier ) was in charge of series scripts, Mayumi Watanabe ( Too Cute Crisis , Taisho Otome Fairy Tale ) designed the characters, and Akiyuki Tateyama ( Laid-Back Camp , The Elusive Samurai ) composed the music. Noriyoshi Konuma ( A Few Moments of Cheers film) was the sound director, Aiko Yamagami (Medalist) was in charge of color design, Tetsuya Nishimura ( The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids ) from Studio Elle was the compositing director of photography, and Masakazu Miyake ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation ) was the art director.

AyaFubuMi — a VTuber subunit comprised of Hololive talents Nakiri Ayame, Shirakami Fubuki, and Ookami Mio— perform the opening theme song "Ame Tokimeki Koi Moyō" (Heart-Fluttering Rainy Love Pattern). Kaori Maeda performs the ending theme song "Kyunapi."

Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the manga in English digitally and physically. The company describes the story:

Mona is the cutest girl in school, and she knows it. In fact, she's worked hard to make her high school debut successful. But no matter what she does, she can't seem to catch the eye of stone-cold stoic Medaka Kuroiwa—but she's not about to give up that easy. Medaka, on the other hand, has been raised at a temple and was told to never become close to women. Who will win in this heated battle of wills?

Kuze ( Tokyo Ravens: Sword of Song ) first published the manga as a one-shot story in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in December 2020. The manga started its full serialization in the magazine in May 2021. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in Japan in August 2021, and the 18th volume on February 17.